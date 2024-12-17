Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Mumbai was arrested after a video of him flashing a woman in a shared taxi went viral.

Identified as Singh, he was traced to Agra and taken into custody.

Singh, who has been living in Sion Koliwada for a decade and working as a snack vendor, is now awaiting court proceedings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident happened last month

Mumbai: Man arrested for flashing woman in shared taxi

By Snehil Singh 11:16 am Dec 17, 202411:16 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly flashing a woman in a shared taxi. The accused, identified as Dindayal Motiram Singh, was arrested after the incident in South Mumbai last month. The victim's friend had shared her ordeal on social media following which a case was lodged last week. Singh allegedly followed the woman from Cumballa Hill to Grant Road Railway Station and flashed her inside the taxi.

Investigation progress

Police register complaint after video surfaces online

The Mumbai Police registered a complaint on Wednesday after a video of the incident went viral. They then traced the victim and registered an FIR. A police official told The Indian Express, "Through the post, we reached out to the victim, who told us that she had taken a shared taxi to a railway station." "The accused, who sat next to her, then committed the obscene act," he added.

Court proceedings

Accused traced to Agra, remanded to police custody

Singh was traced to Agra where he was arrested by the police. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On Sunday, Singh was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till Wednesday, December 18. According to media reports, Singh has lived in Sion Koliwada for the last 10 years and worked as a farsan (snack) vendor in Colaba, Grant Road, and Breach Candy.