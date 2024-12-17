Summarize Simplifying... In short Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, was found dead in his apartment, leaving behind a suicide note and video accusing his estranged wife and her family of harassment.

The family members, including 69-year-old Sushil Singhania, were charged with abetting the suicide.

However, Sushil was granted anticipatory bail due to his age and health, with conditions including police cooperation and not leaving India.

The case continues after the winter break. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nikita's family members arrested in techie suicide case, uncle grated anticipatory bail

Bengaluru techie suicide probe: What we know so far

By Snehil Singh 09:47 am Dec 17, 202409:47 am

What's the story The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of Nikita Singhania accused in the suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash. The order was passed on Monday by Justice Ashutosh Srivastava. This comes after other family members, including Nikita, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag were arrested and are currently in 14-day judicial custody. probe

Arrest details

Suicide note and video allegations lead to family's arrest

Subhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on December 9, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video. He alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family, claiming she demanded ₹2 lakh monthly maintenance for their minor son and sought ₹1 crore, later increasing it to ₹3 crore. Based on these allegations, Bengaluru police registered an abetment of suicide case against Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil under various sections of the BNS.

Bail granted

Court grants anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania

In court, Sushil's lawyer contended the arrests were made only on the basis of a suicide note and a video that went viral online. The lawyer emphasized Sushil's age (69 years old) and chronic medical condition, saying there was no question of him abetting the suicide. After hearing these arguments, Justice Srivastava said, "Considering the above, the court is of the opinion that applicant Sushil Singhania is entitled to get the privilege of pre-arrest (Transit) Anticipatory."

Bail conditions

Bail conditions and case proceedings outlined

The court granted Sushil bail on the condition that he make himself available for police interrogation and doesn't leave India without its permission. He also has to deposit his passport with the authorities. The defense questioned Atul's suicide note's authenticity, highlighting that a family court judge named in it wasn't implicated. The government's advocate said the High Court summoned case records on its administrative side. Sushil's anticipatory bail is valid till January 2, when Karnataka courts reopen after winter break.