Summarize Simplifying... In short Rents in seven major Indian cities have surged by approximately 70%, with real estate now favored over stocks, according to an ANAROCK study.

The study also found that most property purchases are for personal use, with a strong preference for larger homes, despite rising prices.

However, over half of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with affordable housing options due to cramped spaces, poor construction quality, and high home loan interest rates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The study covered 7,615 respondents

Rents in 7 major Indian cities increased by around 70%

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:18 pm Nov 14, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Rents in seven major Indian cities have skyrocketed by as much as 70% in the last six years, with a major spike seen in the last two years, a study by property consultants ANAROCK Group revealed. The study covered 7,615 respondents aged between 24 and 78 across 14 Indian cities. In Delhi-NCR, over half (52%) of homebuyers preferred three-bedroom apartments while nearly two-fifths (38%) chose two-bedroom apartments.

Investment trends

Real estate investment outpaces stock market preference

The ANAROCK study also emphasized a shift in investment preferences, with real estate now preferred over other assets like stocks. Nearly 60% of respondents said they prefer investing in real estate over just 31% who opted for stocks. This trend was especially strong in southern cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad where residential plots were the preferred option. Meanwhile, buyers from northern and western regions like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai largely preferred apartments.

Buying motives

Property purchases for personal use surpass investment buys

The study further revealed that most property purchases are made for personal use and not as an investment. Among those who do invest in properties, over half (57%) buy them for rental income while a fifth (20%) purchase with the intention of reselling after appreciation in value. Despite rising property prices, there is a strong preference for larger homes among buyers with 51% favoring three-bedroom apartments over smaller ones.

Market discontent

Homebuyers express dissatisfaction with affordable housing options

The ANAROCK study also revealed a high level of dissatisfaction among homebuyers. More than half (53%) were unhappy with affordable options citing cramped spaces, poor construction quality, and lack of adequate location accessibility. High home loan interest rates of over 9% have also deterred many potential buyers. The rates were found to affect home-buying decisions of over 87% of respondents.