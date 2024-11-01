Summarize Simplifying... In short Post-Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed improvement, aided by higher temperatures and clearer skies.

The AQI, which had peaked at 362, gradually improved throughout the day.

The rise in temperature, higher than the usual 34.1°C, helped disperse pollutants, contributing to the improved air quality.

However, pollution levels were still impacted by factors like stubble burning, which contributed over 27% to Delhi's PM2.5 levels on Thursday.

Clearer skies, higher temperature aid in improving Delhi's AQI post-Diwali

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:10 pm Nov 01, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Delhi saw a significant improvement in its air quality on Friday, a day after Diwali celebrations. The improvement was credited to clearer skies, higher temperatures, and strong winds that helped disperse pollutants. Despite a winter ban on firecrackers, the city's air quality had slipped to the "very poor" category due to non-compliance during the festival.

Air Quality Index shows gradual improvement post-Diwali

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi peaked at 362 at 9:00am on Friday but improved gradually as the day went on. By noon, the AQI had improved to 354. This is a stark contrast to Thursday's AQI of 328 recorded at 4:00pm before fireworks started around 6:00pm and continued past midnight.

PM2.5 concentrations peak at midnight during Diwali

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said PM2.5 levels peaked at midnight with figures such as 1,853mg/m3 in Vivek Vihar and an hourly peak of 1,527mg/m3 near Lajpat Nagar. The average PM2.5 concentration was 10 times the standard at midnight. Stubble burning also played a major role in pollution levels, contributing a season-high over 27% to Delhi's PM2.5 on Thursday.

Higher temperatures aid pollutant dispersion in Delhi

The maximum temperature on Diwali day was recorded at a higher-than-normal 34.1°C while the minimum was also above normal at 21.1°C. These temperatures led to a higher mixing height in the atmosphere, helping pollutant dispersion. October was Delhi's warmest in over seven decades with an average maximum temperature of 35.1°C and a minimum of 21.2°C, according to IMD data from October records since 1951.