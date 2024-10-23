After Madras HC clearance, 'Thangalaan' is ready for OTT release
In a major development, the Madras High Court has lifted the ban on Chiyaan Vikram's film Thangalaan, clearing the way for its OTT release. The movie had been mired in controversy after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Thiruvalluvar native, claiming it targeted the Vaishnavite community. The legal challenge had earlier halted its digital launch despite successful theatrical screenings across India.
'Thangalaan' faced allegations of favoring Buddhists over Vaishnavites
The PIL was filed by a claimant named Porkodi who alleged that Thangalaan favored Buddhists over Vaishnavites. She contended that the film showed "dire variations" between these two religious groups, which she saw as offensive humor toward Vaishnavites. However, on October 19, the court dismissed this case after careful consideration. The dismissal was based on the fact that Thangalaan had already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had thoroughly reviewed it.
'Thangalaan' OTT release: What we know so far
With the legal hurdles now cleared, Thangalaan is ready for its OTT debut. Though there's no official word on the release date or platform, producer Gnanavel Raja had previously hinted at a Netflix launch during Diwali. He had said, "They (Netflix) scheduled the release for Deepavali (Diwali). They wanted a festival release since Thangalaan is a big film." The film has Vikram in five different roles and also stars Pasupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Hari Krishnan, among others.
'Thangalaan' initial release and box office success
Thangalaan first hit theaters on August 15 and was initially scheduled for an OTT release on September 20. However, the petition filed by Porkodi pushed its digital debut. Despite this, the film grossed over ₹100cr at the box office. Its success in Tamil also led to a Hindi release later. The background score by GV Prakash Kumar was another highlight of this Pa Ranjith directorial.