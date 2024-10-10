Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, a fan of both Hollywood and Netflix series, counts 'The Other Guys' and 'The Lone Ranger' among his favorite films.

He also enjoys the Israeli series 'Fauda' on Netflix, which follows the covert operations of an Israeli Defence Forces unit.

Despite his love for Hollywood, Tata humorously critiques Hindi cinema for its excessive violence, likening it to the amount of ketchup used in Bombay's restaurants.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at 86

Ratan Tata binge-watched Netflix's 'Fauda'; enjoyed these Hollywood movies

What's the story Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at 86. His demise has left a void in the global business community and Bollywood, with many extending their condolences. A lesser-known aspect of his life was his love for films, especially Hollywood action comedies. In a 2020 interview with BBC, Shantanu Naidu, a close aide to Tata, revealed that he loved watching films like The Other Guys and The Lone Ranger.

Film preferences

More about 'The Other Guys' and 'The Lone Ranger'

The Other Guys, a 2010 action-comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, was among Tata's favorites. The film revolves around two mismatched detectives who must put aside their differences to investigate a corrupt businessman. Another film he enjoyed was The Lone Ranger, originally a Western film released in 1956 and remade in 2013 with Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer in lead roles.

Series choice

The Israeli series 'Fauda' was on Tata's Netflix binge-list

Apart from Hollywood films, Tata was also a fan of the Israeli series Fauda, available on Netflix. The show, which chronicles the covert operations of an Israeli Defence Forces unit, was a special place in his entertainment choices. "A series about experiences in the Israel Defence Force called Fauda is Mr. Tata's favorite Netflix binge," Naidu shared during the interview. The show's gripping storyline follows Doron, an Israeli soldier who goes undercover to track down a terrorist.

Bollywood view

Tata's humorous critique of Hindi cinema

Despite his love for Hollywood, Tata had funny observations about Indian cinema. In a resurfaced interview with Simi Garewal, he humorously critiqued Hindi films for their over-the-top violence. He quipped, "There is more ketchup spread in Hindi movies than in all the restaurants of Bombay." He also admitted that while his Hindi had improved over the years, he found it hard to avoid watching these films on television.