Ratan Tata, the iconic leader of the $100 billion Tata Group, has passed away at 86.

Known for his commitment to innovation and integrity, Tata revolutionized the auto industry with the world's cheapest car, the Tata Nano, and expanded the group's global presence significantly.

Ratan Tata took over as chairman of the $100 billion conglomerate in 1991

The Titan has fallen: Ratan Tata dies at 86

By Mudit Dube 12:21 am Oct 10, 202412:21 am

What's the story Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and a prominent figure in India's industrial sector, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise was confirmed by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Chandrasekaran.

Legacy

Tata's leadership and global expansion

Earlier this week, Tata dismissed rumors of his ill health, stating, "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern." Chandrasekaran described him as more than a chairperson, calling him a mentor, guide, and friend. He emphasized Tata's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. Under Tata's leadership from 1991 to 2012, the Tata Group expanded its global presence significantly while upholding its ethical standards.

Milestones

Tata's entrepreneurial journey and achievements

Tata took over as chairman of the $100 billion conglomerate in 1991, leading the group founded by his great-grandfather over a century ago until 2012. He founded Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT firm Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004. In a landmark move, Tata Group acquired iconic British car brands Jaguar and Land Rover in 2004.

Nano revolution

Tata's commitment to affordable innovation

In 2009, Tata kept his promise of bringing the world's cheapest car to the middle class. The Tata Nano, which was priced at ₹1 lakh, became a symbol of innovation and affordability. Even after stepping away from the company's day-to-day operations, he continued to head its charitable trusts until his death.

Online influence

Tata's social media presence and philanthropy

Even after retirement, Tata stayed active on social media with over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram. He was also named the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India in 2023. He often used these platforms to advocate for animal rights, spread awareness about scams, and appeal to Indian citizens. Tata was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor in 2008. He had earlier received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest, in 2000.

Personal journey

Tata's early life and education

Born in 1937, Tata was brought up by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, after his parents separated in 1948. He studied architecture at Cornell University and later pursued a management course at Harvard. The industrialist admitted to having fallen in love while working in Los Angeles. However, due to the ongoing 1962 Indo-China War, the girl's parents refused to let her move to India. Tata never married and became known for his relatively modest lifestyle, unassuming personality and commitment to philanthropy.

Tributes pour in for India's visionary leader