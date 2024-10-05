Saoirse Ronan auditioned for this iconic 'Harry Potter' role
Acclaimed Hollywood actor Saoirse Ronan recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she had auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series. The Irish actor, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Little Women, was just 12 when she auditioned for 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix. However, she lost the part to fellow Irish actor Evanna Lynch.
Ronan reflected on her 'Harry Potter' audition experience
During her conversation with Kimmel, Ronan humorously remarked that "they got everyone Irish in, like half of Ireland to come and audition" for the role of Lovegood. She was referencing the extensive casting process for new characters in the Harry Potter series which began in May 2005. The selection process was highly competitive, with Lynch securing the role over an estimated 15,000 other girls.
'I knew I wasn't going to get it...'
Despite not being selected, Ronan holds no resentment about losing the role. She admitted that she was aware of her slim chances due to her young age at the time of auditioning. "I knew I wasn't going to get it cause I was too young," Ronan stated, adding that reading a scene from Harry Potter during her audition was "the coolest thing ever."
Ronan's 'Harry Potter' tradition and future prospects
Despite her initial disappointment, Ronan has maintained a connection with the Harry Potter series. She revealed a personal tradition of starting to watch the films around Halloween and continuing up to Christmas. Meanwhile, Warner Bros is developing a new televised adaptation of Harry Potter, which will likely extensively cover the contents of the namesake books by JK Rowling.