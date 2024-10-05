Summarize Simplifying... In short Saoirse Ronan, despite losing the audition for the role of Lovegood in the Harry Potter series to Evanna Lynch, harbors no resentment.

She knew her chances were slim due to her young age but still considers the audition as a cool experience.

She knew her chances were slim due to her young age but still considers the audition as a cool experience.

Ronan continues to enjoy the series, watching the films annually from Halloween to Christmas, and looks forward to the upcoming televised adaptation by Warner Bros.

Saoirse Ronan auditioned for 'Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix'

Saoirse Ronan auditioned for this iconic 'Harry Potter' role

By Isha Sharma 02:15 pm Oct 05, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood actor Saoirse Ronan recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she had auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series. The Irish actor, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and Little Women, was just 12 when she auditioned for 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix. However, she lost the part to fellow Irish actor Evanna Lynch.

Audition reflections

Ronan reflected on her 'Harry Potter' audition experience

During her conversation with Kimmel, Ronan humorously remarked that "they got everyone Irish in, like half of Ireland to come and audition" for the role of Lovegood. She was referencing the extensive casting process for new characters in the Harry Potter series which began in May 2005. The selection process was highly competitive, with Lynch securing the role over an estimated 15,000 other girls.

No regrets

'I knew I wasn't going to get it...'

Despite not being selected, Ronan holds no resentment about losing the role. She admitted that she was aware of her slim chances due to her young age at the time of auditioning. "I knew I wasn't going to get it cause I was too young," Ronan stated, adding that reading a scene from Harry Potter during her audition was "the coolest thing ever."

Ongoing connection

Ronan's 'Harry Potter' tradition and future prospects

Despite her initial disappointment, Ronan has maintained a connection with the Harry Potter series. She revealed a personal tradition of starting to watch the films around Halloween and continuing up to Christmas. Meanwhile, Warner Bros is developing a new televised adaptation of Harry Potter, which will likely extensively cover the contents of the namesake books by JK Rowling.