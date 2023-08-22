'Harry Potter' fame Evanna Lynch to lead 'dark, ominous story'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 22, 2023 | 04:30 pm 3 min read

'Harry Potter' fame Evanna Lynch to headline Oscar Wilde-inspired movie, 'Influenced!'

Evanna Lynch, who is popularly known for her role in the Harry Potter film series, is set to star in Influenced!, reported Variety. Nick Wild, who has previously produced movies like MyBad! and Talking With Angels, will take upon the direction responsibilities of Influenced! Backed by Djonny Chen of Silent D Pictures and Lamia Nayeb St Hilaire of Alchemy, here's everything about the upcoming film.

Harry Potter movie series continues to reign as one of the most monumental film franchises globally, and this cinematic saga has propelled many of its actors to worldwide recognition, making them household names. Among these stars, Lynch, who shone brightly as an enigmatic and idiosyncratic Luna Lovegood, won hearts with her incredible performance in the series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. As the news of Lynch's new venture is out, it sparks a surge of excitement.

'Influenced!' is inspired by Oscar Wilde's classic novel

Influenced! draws inspiration from Oscar Wilde's timeless 1981 literary masterpiece, The Picture of Dorian Gray—a captivating dark comedy novel. Lynch is all set to take on the role of Dora, a seemingly ordinary makeup sales assistant who undergoes a riveting transformation into a relentless social media influencer. As Dora's passion for fame grows, her profile picture takes on an increasingly unsettling appearance, reflecting the sinister undertones of her journey.

Production is anticipated to commence in early 2024

According to the report, the production is anticipated to commence in early 2024, and it is set to be filmed across the captivating landscapes of the UK and Italy. This project is said to add a modern twist to Wilde's classic narrative, inviting audiences into a world of dark humor and social commentary. Notably, Influenced! will be producer Chen's 26th film over the past three years. His filmography boasts notable titles including, Before Night Falls.

Lynch shared her insights on her character's journey

In a statement, Lynch shared her insights on the script and highlighted the underlying theme of the story: an individual's descent into the clutches of an algorithmically guided virtual reality. The actor said, "With the algorithm always 10 steps ahead, intuiting our next thought, Influenced! is the story of an everyday trap that none of us can seem to avoid. I'm so excited to be playing Dora and to help bring this dark, interesting, and ominous story to life."

Did you know Lynch became an author after 'Harry Potter'?

Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, Lynch has dedicated her life to the cause of vegan activism. While making prominent appearances in TV shows like Madness in the Method and My Name Is Emily, Lynch expanded her creative horizon and ventured into the realm of podcasting, launching shows: The ChickPeeps and Just Beings. Further, the actor also turned into an author and penned a book, The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting, which marked its release in 2021.

