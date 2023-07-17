'Barbie' releases on Friday: Summary, cast, runtime, everything to know

'Barbie' releases on Friday: Summary, cast, runtime, everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 17, 2023 | 10:18 am 3 min read

Everything to know about Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, 'Barbie'

We'll soon get to know how a world in plastic could be fantastic, as the beloved Barbie is coming to life with Warner Bros.'s eponymous release on Friday. The hype for Barbie is at an all-time high—thanks to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which will be hitting theaters on the same day (July 21). Before the film comes out, here's everything to know about the project.

Will 'Barbie' be available on any OTT platform?

Greta Gerwig's film will have an exclusive release in movie theaters, and the movie is projected to earn around $80M upon opening. After the theatrical window closes, the film will be available for streaming exclusively on Warner Bros.'s newly rebranded streaming service, Max. The streaming service currently is home to recent releases such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Magic Mike's Last Dance.

What is the final runtime of 'Barbie'?

The runtime of the film has been announced last week as 113 minutes, equivalent to one hour and 54 minutes. Following the lavish lush-pink world premiere event of Barbie, members of the press shared their first reactions to the film. Variety lauded the film as "perfection," commending Gerwig for bringing "a nuanced commentary" on being a woman while celebrating the lead actors.

What do we know about the plot of 'Barbie'?

Ever since the project was announced, the storyline of Barbie has been kept under tight wraps. A report by Vogue mentioned that the plot is somewhat inspired by the 1994 book Reviving Ophelia: Saving the Selves of Adolescent Girls—that Gerwig read as a kid—which details societal pressure that girls face when they enter adolescence. Written by Mary Pipher, the book used many case studies.

Who's playing Ken(s) and Barbie(s)?

It was announced in 2021 that Ryan Gosling was roped in for the role of Ken—the romantic interest of Barbie—and a perfect lead opposite the star, Margot Robbie. Apart from them, the other doll cast includes Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon. The Kens are portrayed by: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa.

In case you have missed these shiny posters, check here

What songs are in the 'Barbie' soundtrack?

There is just as much anticipation for the Barbie songs as for the movie! The upcoming film's album features a star-studded lineup of pop's biggest names such as Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, and Nicki Minaj, alongside emerging favorites like Ice Spice, Chari XCX, and Ava Max. The first song from the movie, titled Dance The Night by Lipa has already become a fan favorite.

