'Barbie' premiere: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling hit pink carpet as Barbie-Ken

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 10, 2023 | 11:20 am 3 min read

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and other notable celebrities hit the pink carpet for 'Barbie' premiere

Greta Gerwig's Barbie made a stunning debut on Sunday (local time) with a world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Transformed in a breathtaking palette of fuchsia and bubblegum pink, the venue perfectly complemented the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. release of Barbie on July 21. Many notable celebrities—including film's lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—graced the pink carpet as Barbie and Ken.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the live-action Barbie has been announced, the buzz surrounding the film has been overwhelming. The robust marketing team of Barbie hasn't left any stone unturned to amplify the film's reach. The various prominent tie-ups include an HGTV reality competition series, collaborations with renowned retailers like Bloomingdale's and Forever 21, and an exquisite Dream House in Malibu, constructed in collaboration with Airbnb.

Robbie-Gosling were spotted embodying the essence of their respective characters

At the premiere, Robbie graced the carpet donning a stunning gown that drew direct inspiration from the beloved doll. The 33-year-old Australian actor wore a mesmerizing black off-the-shoulder "solo in-the-spotlight dress" from Schiaparelli Haute Couture and completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Meanwhile, Gosling—who'll be seen as Ken—also embraced the pink theme, as he looked dapper in a pastel-pink suit by Gucci.

Take a look at Robbie's stunning dress

Dua Lipa's see-through gown had us gasping for air!

After giving the world of plastic a fantastic summer theme song, Dance the Night, Dua Lipa impressed audiences with her fashion choices at the lavish Barbie premiere. Lipa who'll be seen playing Mermaid Barbie in the film arrived in a pink convertible to match the aesthetics of the event. The multi-hyphenate artist opted for a sheer silver chainmail dress, featuring a square neckline.

'Barbie' co-writer Noah Baumbach skipped the premiere over WGA strike

The auditorium was packed with Gerwig's cast of dolls, and other power players including, rapper Nicki Minaj, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera. Among these, one notable absence was Noah Baumbach—the film's co-writer. Speaking to Variety, Gerwig mentioned, "My co-writer, co-creator, my partner in love and art, Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Barbie'

Barbie is projected to have a blockbuster opening in North America, tracking for a debut of around $80M or above. However, the film will face stiff competition from two significant contenders: Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated Oppenheimer and Tom Cruise's out-and-out actioner Mission: Impossible- Dead Recoking Part One. Notably, MI will already be in its second week of release by the time Barbie rolls out.

