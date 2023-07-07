Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding 'Barbie's world map controversy

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

Starring Margot Robbie in the lead, 'Barbie' will release on July 21

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has landed itself in trouble with several countries objecting to the misinterpretation of the "nine-dash line" involving China's territorial claim in the South China Sea. In the film's trailer, the makers have misrepresented it as eight lines in the world map which isn't as per the global map that countries, except China, believe in. Here's everything to know about the controversy.

What's the world map controversy about?

In the trailer, Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, is seen standing in front of a world map, which has drawn flak for misrepresentation of the nine-dash line which is sensitive to Southeast Asian Countries including Vietnam, ﻿the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Here, China has made alleged territorial claims that have been rejected time and again by international tribunals.

Warner Bros. called the map 'child-like drawing'

After backlash increased over the controversial map, the film's production banner, Warner Bros. clarified its stance on the map. In an interview with Variety, a spokesperson said, "The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie's make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the 'real world.' It was not intended to make any type of statement."

Countries that raised their objection, and its impact

The "child-like map" had drawn criticism from various countries. Vietnam was the first one to raise its objection against the controversial map, followed by the Philipines. The impact of it has been such that the film's release has reportedly been pulled down in Vietnam. As for the Philippines, the country's film certification board is presently reviewing the request for its permit to exhibit.

Will Warner Bros. make changes to the map?

While Vietnam has banned its release and the Philippines is still reviewing it, will Barbie makers edit or rework the controversial scene? If they do decide to do so, they will have to reapply for China's certification. Notably, China is a huge market for Hollywood films, especially fantasy movies. However, it seems difficult that Warner Bros. will be making these amends.

