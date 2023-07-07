Entertainment

Simu Liu gives a major update about 'Shang-Chi 2'

Simu Liu gives a major update about 'Shang-Chi 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee July 07, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

'Shang-Chi 2' has been getting postponed, revealed Simu Liu

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became very famous among the Asian diaspora who always wanted a Marvel film giving them proper representation. Back in September 2021, Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios confirmed its sequel and fans have been eagerly waiting. Now, the lead actor, Simu Liu revealed that the project is getting postponed due to certain uncontrollable circumstances.

Simu Liu confirmed the same

A lot of reshuffling has been happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's slate. In an AMA session on Threads, Liu said, "Was told [Sang-chi 2] would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control. Hope to have more concrete news to share soon." So as it stands, Shang-Chi 2 will come after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Here's a recap of 'Shang-chi'

The 2021 Shang-Chi film was based on the titular character from Marvel Comics. The film marked the 25th film of MCU and received a positive response among fans. The film was helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and was penned by Dave Callaham, Cretton, and Andrew Lanham. The cast included Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Meng'er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, among others.

Share this timeline