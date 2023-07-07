Entertainment

Korean singer Lee Sang-eun (46) found dead mysteriously

Korean singer Lee Sang-eun (46) found dead mysteriously

Written by Isha Sharma July 07, 2023 | 02:05 pm 2 min read

Korean ainger Lee Sang-eun has passed away

In a piece of shocking news, Korean singer Lee Sang-eun has passed away at the age of 46. She was reportedly found dead on Thursday in a women's washroom just minutes before she was supposed to go up on the stage and perform in front of her fans. The law enforcement authorities are currently probing the matter. May she rest in peace.

Her body was discovered by a staffer

Per media reports, Lee's body was discovered by a staff member at the venue where her event was scheduled to take place. News1 quoted him as saying, "It was time for Lee Sang-eun to come on stage, but she wasn't backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor." The police have reportedly ruled out foul play so far.

Her death supposedly happened on Thursday evening

Per Pinkvilla, the incident took place around 8:23pm on Thursday. The soprano singer was found dead in the women's washroom on the third floor of the Culture and Art Center in Samnak-dong Gimcheon-si. Though the 46-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, she had reportedly already lost her life, leaving her fans, friends, and family members in extreme shock and disarray.

Lee was invited to perform at a significant event

Per Pinkvilla, Lee was at the venue to perform at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir, organized in association with the Mokpo Municipal Choir. "She was scheduled to perform Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center, as part of a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam," added the portal.

A quick look at her education and career

Lee acquired her education at Seoul Arts High School and subsequently at the College of Music at Seoul National University. She followed this up with a Master's degree at the Mannes College of Music, New York. A popular singer who had fans nationwide, she reportedly participated in contests such as the National Opera Competition in South Korea and Metropolitan Opera Competition in New York.

Share this timeline