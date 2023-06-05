Entertainment

When is Halsey and BTS Suga's 'Lilith' releasing

Halsey and BTS Suga's 'Lilith' release date out

Halsey and BTS fans assemble! Yes, they are collaborating again but this time only Suga will be featuring in a rearrangement of Halsey's famous track Lilith. This track will feature in the upcoming Blizzard game Diablo IV. The song is about to release on Monday (June 5), 6:00am PT which means June 5 at 6:30pm IST. Fans are eagerly waiting for this new drop!

Previous collaborations and more about the game

Earlier Halsey featured on BTS's Boy With Luv, and Suga featured in Suga's Interlude in Halsey's 2020 album Manic. This Diablo IV collaboration was revealed on June 1 at The Game Awards. Diablo IV is an action role-playing game that enjoys a huge fan following in the gamer community. It is set for a June 5 and June 6 release, depending upon the region.

