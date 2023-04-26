Entertainment

When is Kim Min-jae enlisting in military? Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 05:26 pm 1 min read

Kim Min-jae military enlistment details revealed

K-culture fans monitor every detail of their favorite stars' lives. As per the latest development, actor Kim Min-jae of Dr. Romantic fame is all set to start his mandatory military enlistment. Recently, his co-star, Han Suk-kyu revealed the enlistment date accidentally during a press conference for Dr. Romantic Season 3. K-drama fans will be sad about this development and will wait for official confirmation.

Han revealed the enlistment plans accidentally

Han said, "When I met Kim Min-jae during Season 1, there was a point where I told him, 'Hurry up and go to the military,' but he is going to the military in July," indicating that the actor is set for South Korea's mandatory military enlistment in July. Kim responded that Dr. Romantic 3 might be his last project in his 20s.

