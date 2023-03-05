Entertainment

BTS member Jungkook calls out fans for invading privacy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 05, 2023, 10:21 pm 2 min read

BTS member Jungkook called out fans on Weverse who invaded his privacy

With their vibrant, upbeat songs and synchronized choreography, the K-pop band BTS has taken over the global music scene, and how! Their fandom, which is known as ARMYs, never misses a chance to show their affection for all seven members. However, this time their love ended up breaching the privacy of Jungkook, who called out fans who reportedly followed him to his gym recently.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that BTS member Jungkook has been stalked by fans.

Time and again, he has tried to address privacy issues by saying, "I am human too."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that an employee of Korail (Korea Railroad) had reportedly been accessing the singer's personal information, including his address and phone numbers, since 2019. He has now been suspended.

Jungkook talked about fans stalking him in gym

Jungkook took to Weverse Live to explain his ordeal. The Euphoria singer said, "I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn't an official schedule." Further, he elaborated, "I turn on a live when I think of ARMYs when I am at home or eating or working out, but when you come to find me...that's not right.

'I am human too'

In his series of posts, Jungkook further stated that in the past, it would have been difficult for him to talk about these things, but now it's time to discuss the privacy issue openly. He said, "When would I talk about things like this?... It has been a while since we debuted, and we know so much about each other; I'm a human too."

WHO's social media official also criticized fans' behavior

UGH! 😡😡😡



“It wasn’t an official schedule… when you come find me… that’s not right… we know so much about each other, I’m a human too.”

-@BTS_twt Jungkook re: being followed to the gym



STOP STALKING 🙅🏻‍♀️

Be respectful - let #BTS enjoy their life as humans.#JK pic.twitter.com/q2fExqnxIL — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently deleted Instagram account

A few days ago, Jungkook also deleted his account on Instagram in the midst of all the speculations, but later he clarified the main reason behind taking this step. He explained that his account was not "hacked," but rather he deleted it because he didn't use the app much. To recall, Jungkook marked his Instagram entry along with other BTS members in December 2021.

