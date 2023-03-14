Entertainment

Park Seo-joon and IU's 'Dream' teaser out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 01:13 pm 1 min read

'Dream' teaser is finally out

K-pop star IU and Park Seo-joon's film titled Dream is one of the much-anticipated films and its premiere is near. The makers shared a new teaser and introduced the cast of the upcoming film. The film's release date was also revealed. The sports drama will be released on April 26. Fans are quite excited about this film and it has a promising ensemble cast.

Cast and plot of the film

The cast also includes Kim Jong-soo, Go Chang-suk, Jung Seung-gil, Moon Soo, Hong Wan-pyo, and Heo Joon-suk. It is directed by Lee Byung-hun. It revolves around a set of footballers who go on to play football for the first time in the Homeless World Cup. IU plays a documentary filmmaker in this film who is tracing the team's journey.

