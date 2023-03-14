Entertainment

Puneeth Rajkumar's last project, 'Gandhada Gudi' gets an OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 14, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

'Gandhada Gudi' has received an OTT release date

Puneeth Rajkumar was a bonafide star of the Kannada film industry and has ruled the hearts of viewers for decades. The actor died in 2021 at the young age of 36, leaving his family and fans heartbroken. Appu, as he is called colloquially, had his final release with 2022's docudrama Gandhada Gudi. The docudrama is all set for an OTT release on March 17.

Rajkumar starred with his wife in this docudrama

Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to announce the development on Tuesday. The tweet read, "get ready to explore the marvels of nature on this fascinating musical journey #GandhadaGudiOnPrime, Mar 17." The docudrama is directed by Amoghavarsha JS and it explores the rich biodiversity of Karnataka. It also stars his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who's celebrating her birthday today.

