Happy birthday, Suga: 5 interesting facts ARMYs must know

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 09, 2023

Suga is celebrating his 30th birthday on Thursday

Min Yoon-gi aka Suga (his stage name) is one of the most popular South Korean rappers and a member of BTS. Suga marked his debut as a BTS member in the year 2013. He holds many roles in the band including a singer, producer, and also songwriter. On his 30th birthday on Thursday, March 9, here are five interesting facts about him.

He loves Indian food

As surprised as you may be, it is true that Suga loves to eat Indian food. He has expressed his love for Indian cuisine on multiple occasions. According to reports, he once also texted an Indian food delivery agent who hailed from Kerala. The agent also reportedly said that the singer asked him to drive carefully since it was a rainy day.

He has a Satoori accent

Whenever Suga is going through an emotional phase wherein he feels a little overwhelmed, unhappy, or nervous, he begins to speak in Satoori accent. In fact, he does that even when he is weeping. Many would be aware that Suga and Taehyung aka V were born in Daegu. Therefore, they are both frequently seen talking in the regional dialect.

He underwent a surgery

Way back in the year 2013, Suga had to undergo surgery for appendicitis. He was reportedly admitted to Severance Hospital in South Korea. Since he was still recovering from the medical surgery, Suga had to skip an award ceremony that he was slated to attend. Three years later, he suffered an ear injury that made him miss his practices.

He's a philanthropist

Suga believes in giving back to society, and so, on his 25th birthday, he chose to donate food to about 40 orphanages. The donations were made under the name of ARMY. He also donated nearly $90,000 to a Korean foundation that works for cancer patients. He raised donations for survivors of the wildfire that broke out on Korea's eastern coast in 2022, too.

A firm supporter of LGBTQ+ rights

Suga is a firm supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. On multiple occasions, he has helped the members of the community, as well as showered his love on them. The singer has also often expressed his concern for the mental health of the community members. His biggest support came in when he openly put forward his thoughts on same-sex marriage.