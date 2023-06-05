Entertainment

'Scam 1992,' 'Mirzapur': Most popular Indian web series on IMDb

'Scam 1992,' 'Mirzapur': Most popular Indian web series on IMDb

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 05, 2023, 01:42 pm 3 min read

'Mirzapur,' 'Scam 1992': Most popular Indian web series on IMDb

Indian web series have evolved rapidly with the emergence of streaming services—an undeniably true statement. Recently, IMDb released its list of the top 50 all-time most popular Indian series. The rankings were determined based on the page views of IMDb customers in India between 2018 and 2023. Let's find out which shows have retained the top three positions on this list.

'Sacred Games' - 8.5/10

Sacred Games topped the IMDB chart with a staggering 89,841 votes. A Netflix original, Sacred Games is set against the grim underworld of Mumbai, and it offered an intriguing story with the perfect blend of betrayal and glamor. It follows the journey of a police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) who is determined to uncover the truth about criminal Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

When 'Sacred Gamed' was mentioned in 'NYT's coveted list

Interestingly, the first season of Sacred Games—which was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane—became the only Indian show in 2019 to make it to the New York Times's list of 30 best International TV series of the decade. The thriller drama based on Vikram Chandra's eponymous novel was also nominated for Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category but returned home empty-handed.

'Mirzapur' - 8.5/10

It comes as no surprise that Mirzapur is one of the most popular Indian series on IMDb. When the first season premiered in 2018, people couldn't stop praising the outstanding performances of Pankaj Tripathi (Akhandanand Kaleen Bhayya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), and Divyenndu (Munna Tripathi). Due to its immense popularity, the second installment was released in October 2020. Fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3.

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' - 9.3/10

Released in 2020, Scam 1992, directed by Hansal Mehta, captivated the nation with its powerful portrayal of characters and compelling story. Based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, the series featured Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, depicting the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly propelled the stock market to dizzying heights before experiencing a catastrophic downfall.

'Scam 1992': The highest user-rated show on IMDb

The show achieved tremendous success, undoubtedly due to its captivating story. Notably, in 2021, the series received a rating of 9.6 out of 10. Upon its release in 2020, it became the highest user-rated show on IMDb's Top 10 Indian web series of 2020 list. Now, it is among the highest-rated Indian show among the top 250 TV shows and web series worldwide.

Check out the full list of top shows here