Jihyo getting solo debut? TWICE unveils 'Killin' Me Good' teaser

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 01:35 pm 1 min read

TWICE unveils 'Killin' Me Good' teaser

K-pop is currently the hotcake in global music. From stellar music to a crazy fan following, it's getting it all! TWICE recently unveiled the first teaser of Killin' Me Good and it seems that the band is gearing up for some amazing stuff in August. Now fans are speculating if it's the group's comeback or member Jihyo's highly anticipated solo debut.

More about the teaser

The group dropped a new teaser and it looks sleek. From the font to the color tone, it promises something suave. The poster features a hand on the steering wheel of a car and it has sparked speculations among fans. Nothing much was revealed but with these speculations, fans are very much invested and manifesting an amazing album.

