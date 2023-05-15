Entertainment

#ProtectJungkook trends: Fans express concern after singer receives death threats

'Protect Jungkook' trended on Twitter after the singer received death threats

K-pop band BTS has a highly devoted fanbase called ARMY, who stands by the group through thick and thin. Currently, ARMYs are voicing their concerns on social media over the safety of the youngest member Jungkook after a stalker threatened to kill him. Worried fans demanded BTS's label BIGHIT and agency HYBE take immediate action. Let's take a detailed look at the issue.

When Jungkook warned fans against sending him food

On May 4, BTS's maknae took to Weverse to warn his fans against sending him food at his residence in Seoul. In a statement, he said, "If you send it one more time, I will look up the receipt order number and take action, So please stop!" This is not the first time when Jungkook called out the fans for invading his privacy.

Stalker issued death threats; claimed they attempted to murder Jungkook

The stalker, using an Instagram account by the name chu02859, claimed responsibility for sending Jungkook food in the past. In a series of Instagram Stories, the stalker accused Jungkook of being "rude" to them for refusing the food. Moreover, the individual also confessed that they have attempted to murder Jungkook before, too, but failed, as the artist was not at home at the time.

Take a look at the screengrabs shared by a fan

BTS's fans voiced their concerns on social media

The hashtag #ProtectJungkook and "TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY" trended on Twitter as BTS fans took to social media to urge the label to protect Jungkook from stalkers. Calling for immediate action, a user commented, "Ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the ones that sent him food (sic)."

Here's how fan voiced their concerns over social media

At the moment, BIGHIT hasn't issued any statement

As fans urged the artist's music label BIGHIT and their management agency HYBE to take immediate action before something bad happens, neither Jungkook nor the music label has mentioned anything about the alleged attempted attack on the K-pop idol. However, the fact that the first alleged attack failed since Jungkook was not at home, raises questions about the safety and privacy of K-pop stars.

This isn't the first time when BTS members received threats

On February 26, a stalker, claiming to be an innocent Jungkook fan, shared videos of the idol while he was at the gym. Soon after this, the Euphoria singer went live on Weverse on March 4 to request his fans to not invade his privacy. To recall, back in 2022, Jimin and V received death threats just ahead of their concert in Busan, reportedly.