Did BLACKPINK's Rose abuse drugs? Agency reveals truth

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 14, 2023, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Rose, along with other members of BLACKPINK, is slated to perform at the Coachella Festival 2023 (Picture credit: Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

YG Entertainment, the agency managing K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has issued a statement over fake stories about one of its members, Rose. Reportedly, rumors started making rounds on social media over Rose's alleged drug abuse. Backing the K-pop artist, the agency has refuted all the claims, calling them nothing but rumors. It also warned of legal action against those trying to spread such rumors.

Why does this story matter?

The all-girl band from South Korea has become popular throughout the world. The fan following of its members has also increased over the years; Rose alone has over 70 million followers on Instagram.

The drug abuse controversy started after Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer of Burberry, posted an image (now deleted) with her, following which many claimed there were drugs in the background.

YG Entertainment to take legal action against defames

In a statement, YG Entertainment said false information was being spread about Rose. "We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement," added the statement.

More about drug abuse controversy

The pictures uploaded by Tisci did not only give birth to rumors about drug abuse but also raised speculations about Rose's rumored relationship with Kang Dong-won. The Korean actor was also visible in a picture with Rose, making fans wonder if they were dating. Kang marked his acting debut with K-drama Country Princess, which was released in the year 2003.

BLACKPINK slated to perform at Coachella 2023

Meanwhile, the girl band, comprising lead vocalist Jennie Kim, vocalist Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023. The music festival is scheduled to take place over two weekends, i.e., April 14-16 and April 21-23, in the US. Indian Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani singer Ali Sethi are also participating in it.