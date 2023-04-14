Entertainment

Ayan, Jio Studios to team up for 'Brahmastra's Astraverse: Report

Ayan, Jio Studios to team up for 'Brahmastra's Astraverse: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 14, 2023, 07:55 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' 2nd and 3rd installments will be released in 2026 and 2027, respectively

Amid speculations about a rife between filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, a fresh report has claimed that the former is in talks to take his Astraverse forward with Jio Studios. According to Pinkvilla, Mukerji is in plans to make the second and third parts of his Brahmastra franchise sans Johar's Dharma Productions and Disney. Jio Studios might come on board for the same.

Why does this story matter?

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Brahmastra has been a dream project of Mukerji. The film was released in September 2022 and grossed over Rs. 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Recently, Mukerji announced the second and third installments of Brahmastra, but without mentioning Johar or Dharma Productions. This led to rumors about a tiff between them.

Disney takes backseat from 'Brahmastra': Report

According to Pinkvilla, Disney has decided to take a step back with Brahmastra as per its content restructuring policy in India. "They have slowed down on acquisition for Disney+Hotstar too and are also taking it easy on film production. After several meetings over the last few months, Disney has decided to take a back seat from the Brahmastra franchise," a source told the publication.

Mukerji in plans to close multi-crore deal with Jio

The report further claimed Mukerji was in plans to strike a multi-crore deal with Reliance's Jio Studios. Besides the two Brahmastra installments, he plans to expand the Astraverse with independent feature films and TV series with the studio. "If the deal falls in place, the value of this deal will be among the highest ever between a studio and a director," the source said.

Mukerji's Astraverse to have web series, films

If the report is to be believed, then Mukerji's Astraverse will be developed further as spin-off feature films and web series. For these, Mukerji will reportedly be the showrunner, while the spin-offs will be commissioned to other filmmakers. Meanwhile, for this deal to see the light of day, Jio Studios will have to buy the intellectual property (IP) rights from Disney, said the report.