Chris Woakes dismisses KL Rahul for 4th time in Tests

England pacer Chris Woakes got the key wicket of Indian opener KL Rahul on Day 1 of the 5th and final Test at The Oval. Rahul, who was watchful, following the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, fell prey to Woakes in the 16th over. India were reduced to 38/2 with Rahul's dismissal. Rahul perished for 14 runs off 40 balls (4s: 1). Here's more.

Information How Woakes castled Rahul Rahul ended up chopping on a Woakes delivery in the first ball of the 16th over. Rahul tried to cut a length ball too close to be playing the shot. He was castled next. After doing all the hard work, Rahul's innings ended prematurely.

Numbers All four dismissals have come in England As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 innings, Woakes has dismissed Rahul on 4 occasions. Rahul has amassed 175 runs in this duel from 327 balls and averages 43.75. His strike rate reads 53-plus. On English soil, Rahul owns 169 runs from 12 innings versus Woakes. All four of his dismissals to Woakes have come in England. He averages 42.25.