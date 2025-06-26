Suniel Shetty to team-up with son Ahan, son-in-law KL Rahul

A source close to the project told Entertainment Times, "The concept beautifully captures the camaraderie between a father, son, and son-in-law." "It's rare to see three personalities from different fields — Bollywood and cricket — come together in one frame, and the energy on set was electric." The shoot was reportedly filled with playful banter between the trio.

Family ties

Ahan shooting for 'Border 2'; Shetty, Rahul's off-screen bond

Shetty has always been vocal about his close-knit family. He often praises Rahul in interviews and on social media. Their bond has only grown stronger since Rahul's marriage to his daughter Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on March 24 this year. Meanwhile, Ahan is currently busy shooting for Anurag Singh and JP Dutta's Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.