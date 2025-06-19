What's the story

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a three-year hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film delves into the lives of specially-abled children through Khan's unique perspective.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it a U/A certification and a runtime of two hours and 39 minutes.