Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' gets U/A certificate, screen-count revealed
What's the story
Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a three-year hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film delves into the lives of specially-abled children through Khan's unique perspective.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it a U/A certification and a runtime of two hours and 39 minutes.
Release strategy
Film to release on 3,250 screens
Initially, the film was supposed to have a limited release on 1,000-1,500 screens. However, backed by PVR Pictures now, Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on around 3,250 screens across India.
Despite this wider release strategy, advance bookings for the film have not been as strong as expected.
As of Thursday afternoon, it has sold around 20,000 tickets in major national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.
Box office prediction
A look at expected Day 1 collection
Despite the initial buzz, industry insiders predict that Sitaare Zameen Par's total advance bookings may reach around 45,000 tickets sold across major chains. However, bookings outside metro cities remain weak.
Based on these figures, the film is expected to open with a collection between ₹7.5cr and ₹8cr on Day 1.
The movie needs to cross the ₹120cr mark in India for moderate success at the box office.
It releases on Friday.