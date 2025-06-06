Amid poor reviews, Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' opens to ₹17cr
What's the story
Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit theaters on Thursday amid huge expectations. However, the gangster action drama opened to poor reviews and a moderate box office response.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹17cr net across India on its first day.
This is significantly lower than Haasan's previous release Indian 2 which had collected ₹25.6cr on its opening day.
Occupancy details
Tamil version performed well across home state
The film witnessed different occupancy rates in various languages and regions. In Tamil, the film had a strong overall occupancy of 52.06% on its first day.
Morning and afternoon shows maintained steady attendance at around 50.66% and 50.35% respectively, while evening shows dipped slightly to 45.15%.
Night shows saw a significant rise in occupancy, reaching 62.07%, indicating a better turnout during late hours.
Regional performance
Hindi version struggled to draw crowds
In stark contrast, the Hindi version of Thug Life struggled to draw crowds, with an overall occupancy of just 5.79%.
Morning shows had a turnout of 4.79%, which slightly improved to 6.61% in the afternoon. Evening and night shows hovered around 5.8% and 5.97% respectively.
In Telugu-speaking regions, the film managed an overall occupancy of 21.36%. Morning and afternoon shows performed similarly at 22.43% and 23.61%, while evening and night shows saw a slight dip at 19.71% and 19.69%.
Film details
A look at the cast and crew
The film has not been released in Karnataka due to a language controversy.
Thug Life is a gritty gangster action drama set against a backdrop of crime, betrayal, and power struggles.
The story begins in 1994, giving viewers a look into the old life of gangster Sakthivel played by Haasan, then it returns to the present day.
The film features Trisha Krishnan, TR Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar.