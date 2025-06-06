What's the story

Kamal Haasan's latest film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit theaters on Thursday amid huge expectations. However, the gangster action drama opened to poor reviews and a moderate box office response.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹17cr net across India on its first day.

This is significantly lower than Haasan's previous release Indian 2 which had collected ₹25.6cr on its opening day.