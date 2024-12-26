Summarize Simplifying... In short Shruti Haasan, reflecting on her parents' divorce, learned the importance of financial and personal independence, especially for women.

She praised her parents for prioritizing their daughters' well-being during the separation.

05:26 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Actor-singer Shruti Haasan recently spoke about her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce, and how it influenced her opinion on financial independence. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said seeing her mother walk out of a marriage emphasized the importance of women being self-reliant. "See, I was born in a very beautiful family... When my parents split up, everything changed," she said.

'That's when I realized the value of financial independence'

Haasan further elaborated on the emotional toll of her parents' separation. "It hurts. Not only the children but parents feel the pain, too," she said. "That's when I realized the value of financial independence, personality-dependent independence." "Especially being a daughter and seeing that mumma walked out of a marriage it taught me an important lesson on why it is important for a woman to be independent." Haasan-Sarika tied the knot in 1988 and divorced in 2004.

Haasan's reflections on her parents' maturity during divorce

Haasan also spoke about her parents' maturity in dealing with their separation, stressing that they always kept their daughters' well-being first. She fondly remembered when they were together and happy, calling them "the most beautiful couple I have ever seen because they used to work together, go to the sets together." Though they parted ways eventually, Haasan's memories of her parents' union stay a huge part of her family history.

Haasan's career and upcoming projects

On the work front, Haasan was last seen in the box office hit Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire opposite Prabhas. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and earned over ₹600 crore. Her next project is Coolie, where she will be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is slated to release in 2025.