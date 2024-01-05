Box office collection: 'Salaar' holds command on second week

Prashanth Neel has become a pan-India director with the humongous success of the KGF franchise. The director is known for his elaborate storytelling and presenting his protagonists in a larger-than-life avatar. His recent directorial Salaar starring Rebel Star Prabhas has emulated the same and emerged to be a top grosser of 2023. The actioner reportedly surpassed the Rs. 650 crore at the box office.

Marching toward the Rs. 400 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 378 crore in India. The film received mixed responses from critics but emerged to be a commercial banger owing to Prabhas's stardom. The cast is also headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The project is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.

