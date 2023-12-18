Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' shows enormous growth

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' shows enormous growth

By Aikantik Bag 10:27 am Dec 18, 202310:27 am

'Hi Nanna' box office collection

Nani is a bonafide star of Telugu films and the Natural Star has delivered back-to-back hits, the recent being Hi Nanna. The family drama experienced a decent third weekend as the collection grew exponentially. The film is inching closer to the Rs. 40 crore mark and has a lucrative window until the big Christmas releases like Dunki and Salaar arrive.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 3.34 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 39.78 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics too. The movie is also headlined by Mrunal Thakur. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Kiara Khanna, Nassar, Jayaram, Viraj Ashwin, Angad Bedi, and Shilpa Tulaskar, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post