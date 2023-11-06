'Eagle' teaser: Ravi Teja turns into a savvy super-spy

By Aikantik Bag 01:20 pm Nov 06, 202301:20 pm

'Eagle' releases on January 13, 2024

Ravi Teja is on a roll. After Tiger Nageswara Rao's decent success, the Mass Maharaja is gearing up for Eagle. The actor has unveiled the teaser of the action thriller and it projects Teja as a suave and savvy spy. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the teaser showcases Teja's dynamic presence, setting the stage for an adrenaline-filled ride. Eagle is set to release in theaters on January 13, 2024.

Cast and crew of the actioner

Anupama Parameswaran stars alongside Teja as the female lead. The talented ensemble cast includes Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and Kavya Thapar, among others. With such a skilled lineup, audiences can expect something extraordinary from the Teja starrer. For decades, the superstar has done stellar work on the commercial front.

