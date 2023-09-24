'Kushi' OTT release: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha starrer arriving on Netflix soon

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 04:25 pm 2 min read

'Kushi' to premiere on Netflix on October 1

After its pan-India theatrical release on September 1, Kushi emerged as a moderate success at the box office, providing a respite for Vijay Deverakonda. In the latest update, Netflix has confirmed that Kushi will soon arrive on the streaming platform. The film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Deverakonda. Here are the OTT release details of Kushi.

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Kushi—a Telugu film produced with an estimated budget of Rs. 50cr—enjoyed a robust opening weekend at the box office. However, despite a strong start, the film gradually lost momentum as its theatrical run came to a close. The film amassed Rs. 48cr in the net domestic collection and Rs. 72cr worldwide earnings. Notably, this project was formally launched in 2022 under the tentative title VD11.

Deverakonda, Prabhu starrer 'Kushi's OTT details

Kushi is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 1. The streaming giant took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce its OTT release date with the caption, "Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam﻿, Kannada, and Hindi on 1st October." Notably, Netflix secured the digital rights for the film for a staggering Rs. 30cr, helping the film cover the losses incurred during the theatrical run, reported OTT Play.

Here's the announcement post

Complicated love story unfolds in 'Kushi'

Kushi weaves a love story revolving around Viplav (Deverakonda), a BSNL employee who seeks solace in the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. However, upon his arrival, he is confronted with a stark reality that differs from his idyllic expectations. Overwhelmed by the challenges of living in the present conditions of Kashmir, he seeks a transfer back to Hyderabad﻿. Fate takes a turn when he encounters Aradhya (Prabhu) and is immediately smitten by her. Their love story transcends boundaries (quite literally)!

Meanwhile, quick look at Deverakonda and Prabhu's projects

In January, Deverakonda unveiled his next project, tentatively titled VD12, directed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. The actor shared the first-look poster in which he appeared in the role of a police officer. Prior to Kushi, Deverakonda starred in Liger (2022) alongside Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Prabhu reportedly announced a year-long sabbatical from acting back in June.

