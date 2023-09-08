Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' OTT details are here

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 03:00 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' OTT details are out

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his much-anticipated action thriller Jawan and the movie is ruling the box office and viewers' hearts. The film is touted to be Khan's most political film to date and it has been raking in huge chunks of money at the global box office. As we experience another high in theaters, we are here with the OTT release details.

OTT platform and premiere date

Reportedly, the Atlee directorial is set to premiere on OTT giant Netflix after its theatrical run. As per the trend, the film will have an illustrious run at the theaters and the makers might release it on OTT during Diwali. Red Chillies Entertainment has a pact with Netflix, hence this will be another great addition to the OTT platform.

Cast and crew of the film

Jawan is a vigilante action thriller that projects Khan in a massy avatar. The film received rave reviews from critics too. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan. Jawan is currently running in theaters near you!

