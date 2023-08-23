Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' OTT release details are here

Entertainment

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' OTT release details are here

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 11:41 am 1 min read

'Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire' teaser is here

Zack Snyder is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our generation and he is known for his distinct style of storytelling. The auteur is now gearing up for the release of his two-part epic space opera titled Rebel Moon. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the first part titled Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire.

Release dates and cast of the film

Snyder's upcoming project will be a direct-to-digital release on the OTT giant Netflix. The first part is set to arrive on December 22, 2023, whereas the second part titled Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver is slated to arrive on April 19, 2024. The cast is headlined by Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou. Snyder has also penned the screenplay and cranked the film.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline