'Red, White & Royal Blue': Cast, premise, certification, release date

Entertainment

'Red, White & Royal Blue': Cast, premise, certification, release date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 07, 2023 | 11:13 am 3 min read

All you need to know about 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

The month of August brings a lineup of incredible titles, and the LGBTQ+ romance Red, White & Royal Blue is one of the most anticipated. Based on The New York Times bestselling book by Casey McQuinston, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. From the cast to the storyline, here's everything to know before diving into this captivating drama.

But first, take a look at the trailer here

Meet the cast of 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3) will essay the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz—the son of the US President—in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, the role of Prince Henry—the son of a British Monarch—is portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine. Interestingly, it's not his first royal role, as he has previously graced the screens as Prince Robert in the 2021 Cinderella movie.

What is the film all about?

Said to be a "wonderful fairytale," the film's official synopsis states: "Alex and Henry have a lot in common: Good looks, charisma, popularity...and a total distaste for each other." However, circumstances force them into a truce when a "disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder—necessitating two rivals to work together as a team." Eventually, their "truce" leads to hilariously awkward moments.

All the supporting members of 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

In addition to Perez and Galitzine, the film is packed with stellar supporting cast members including, Uma Thurman—who will be playing POTUS Ellen Claremont (Alex's mother). Apart from her, audiences will also be delighted by the appearances of Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Sharon D Clarke, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morín, Ahmed Elhaj, Thomas Flynn.

Meet the team behind the upcoming film

Bankrolled by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, in 2019, Amazon Studios acquired the rights to adapt the book into a film. In October 2021, news surfaced that Matthew López—who has also co-written the film's screenplay with Ted Malawer—was announced as the project's director. It is noteworthy that López became the first Latiné playwright to bag the Tony Award for Best Play for The Inheritance.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' received an 'R' rating

The film received an 'R' rating from the Motion Picture Association due to "sexual content, and language," reportedly. In an interview with PEOPLE, the director discussed a specific sex scene, and stated, "The scene is what I intended to show." He further questioned whether the rating would have been the same if the scene depicted a "heterosexual couple instead of a same-sex couple."

Share this timeline