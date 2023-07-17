OTT: Vijay Varma's cop drama 'Kaalkoot' trailer out

OTT: Vijay Varma's cop drama 'Kaalkoot' trailer out

July 17, 2023

'Kaalkoot' trailer is out

Vijay Varma is at an all-time career high. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime drama series titled Kaalkoot. After a gripping teaser, the makers unveiled the trailer on Monday. The trailer looks daunting and gives a sneak peek into the dark reality of patriarchy and systemic oppression. The series will premiere on JioCinema on July 27.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The cop drama has tones of satire which makes it more interesting. The series is being helmed by Sumit Saxena and the cast includes Shweta Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ajit Andhare, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Fans are quite excited to see Varma donning a cop's role.

