OTT: Vijay Varma's 'Kaalkoot' release date revealed

Entertainment

OTT: Vijay Varma's 'Kaalkoot' release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 05:32 pm 1 min read

'Kaalkoot' teaser is here

Vijay Varma is the new hotcake in Bollywood, especially after his brilliant performances in Dahaad and Lust Stories 2. The actor will be next seen in Sumit Saxena's cop drama Kaalkoot. The makers unveiled the teaser and revealed the release date on Wednesday. The crime drama is set to release on July 27 and it will stream free on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Cast and crew of the film

The film marks the reunion of Varma and the adept Shweta Tripathi after Mirzapur. The cop drama has tones of satire which makes it more interesting. The cast includes Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Suzanna Mukherjee, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ajit Andhare, Amirtpal Singh Bhadra, and Anand Tiwari. Fans are excited to see Varma in a cop's role.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline