Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gains momentum

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gains momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 10:27 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office, especially after Shehzada's disastrous performance. The recently released film opened to decent numbers and is currently gaining momentum. Fans have loved his chemistry with Kiara Advani in the past and in this movie too. At this pace, the romantic drama is set to rake in a good amount as per box office collection.

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 4.33 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 4.21 crore. Overall, it has earned Rs. 47.04 crore. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline