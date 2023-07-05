#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gains momentum
Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office, especially after Shehzada's disastrous performance. The recently released film opened to decent numbers and is currently gaining momentum. Fans have loved his chemistry with Kiara Advani in the past and in this movie too. At this pace, the romantic drama is set to rake in a good amount as per box office collection.
Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 4.33 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight rise from Monday's Rs. 4.21 crore. Overall, it has earned Rs. 47.04 crore. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.