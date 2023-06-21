Entertainment

OTT: JioCinema unveils Randeep Hooda's 'Sergeant' poster; release date out

OTT: JioCinema unveils Randeep Hooda's 'Sergeant' poster; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 03:57 pm 1 min read

'Sergeant' release date out

JioCinema is on a streaming spree! Yes, the new OTT in the block is leaving no stone unturned in competing with the OTT giants. From cracking deals with FIFA World Cup to Indian Premier League (IPL), the OTT platform is doing it all. Now, they announced their upcoming film Sergeant starring Randeep Hooda. The film will stream free from June 30.

Cast and crew of the film

The OTT platform has released some big names on its platform and this new film is just another feather in its cap. The cop drama also stars Adil Hussain, Arun Govil, and Sapna Pabbi, among others. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman. It is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Ajay G Rai, and Mohit Chhabra. The first poster looks intriguing.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline