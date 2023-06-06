Entertainment

OTT: Kajol, Neena Gupta's 'Lust Stories 2' teaser is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 01:00 pm 1 min read

Netflix's Lust Stories is finally back! For the longest time, the International Emmy-nominated film was in the buzz for its second season and now the makers have released the teaser of the upcoming anthology film. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the new quartet's worlds. The parts are directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Cast of the upcoming film

The second installment will explore various shades of lust and it promises a stellar cast. The cast includes Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Fans are very excited for this film. The first installment received huge appreciation from critics and was loved by viewers too.

