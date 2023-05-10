Entertainment

Song Ji-a is back from hiatus; signs with new agency

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 04:40 pm 1 min read

Reality show star Song Ji-a has signed with a new agency

Song Ji-a is one of the most famous influencers in South Korea who rose to fame with Netflix's dating reality show Single's Inferno and is making it to the headlines again. The YouTuber is back from her temporary hiatus and has been signed by Sublime Artist Agency. The agency also shared a statement regarding the same. She had halted her activities owing to controversies.

The controversy and the return

Song was accused of wearing fake designer apparel and jewelry on the Netflix show and social media. Things went down with her fans and she posted a handwritten apology letter too. She parted ways with her former agency Hyowon CNC. Now, Sublime Artist Agency stated, "We have signed an exclusive contract with Song Ji A..." Wishing her all the best!

