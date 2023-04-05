Entertainment

K-pop: GOT7's Jinyoung's military enlistment details out

South Korea has a mandatory military enlistment for every able-bodied man for a certain period. K-pop stars enjoy a huge fan following and now GOT7's Jinyoung is set to serve in the military. Reportedly, he will join it on May 8. JTBC News reported that the pop star will be joining as an active-duty soldier. Recently, BTS's Jin and J-Hope started their service.

A source close to BH Entertainment said, "Our agency's artist Park Jinyoung will receive basic military training at the training center [starting] on Monday, May 8 and fulfil his military duty as an active-duty soldier." Jinyoung has a more than decade-old career. He started with KBS2's Dream High 2, then went on feature in JJ Project. He later debuted in GOT7 in 2014.

