BTS's Suga might collaborate with IU: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 05:56 pm 1 min read

Suga and IU might collaborate for an upcoming song

Rumors are rife that BTS's Suga will collaborate with IU for an upcoming song. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, a recent report suggested that the duo will release a new song together. If it becomes true, then it would mark the duo's second collaboration after IU's eight. Suga not only featured in the song but also produced it.

Suga's upcoming tour and other details

BIGHIT Music, the agency of BTS, commented, "It is difficult to confirm" but fans are manifesting for the collaboration since eight was a huge hit in South Korea. Suga is currently preparing for his upcoming solo tour under the name Agust D in the United States of America which starts on April 26. The tour also includes performances in Asian countries.

IU and SUGA will reportedly release a new collaboration. pic.twitter.com/xPszPCvhys — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 10, 2023