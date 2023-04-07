Entertainment

5 must-watch Korean movies if you liked Netflix's 'Kill Boksoon'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 07, 2023, 12:50 pm 2 min read

'Kill Boksoon' secured top position on Netflix's Global Top 10 list

Netflix's latest thriller movie Kill Boksoon is winning the hearts of viewers globally. Despite comparisons with Keanu Reeves's John Wick, the film attained the top position on Netflix's Global Top 10 movies (non-English). Apparently, the film recorded 19.61M viewing hours in just three days after its release on March 31. If you liked Jeon Do-yeon's Kill Boksoon, check out the following movies.

'Midnight' (2021)

For all the action-thriller fans, Midnight is a must-watch! Helmed by Kwon Oh-Seung, the film revolves around Kyung-mi (Jin-Ki joo)—a deaf woman, who lives with her mother and is seen leading a peaceful life, until one day, she witnesses a murder by a vicious serial killer, Do-shik. Soon, a game of cat-and-mouse ensues, as Do-shik chases Kyung-mi on the streets of South Korea.

'Slate' (2021)

Different from the films mentioned here, Slate is primarily an action flick, served with a sense of humor underneath the swordplay. Cha Yeon-hee (Ahn Ji-hye)—an orphan—has spent her entire life aspiring to be an actor. She lands a role as a stunt double, but when she arrives on set, she is transported to a parallel universe where she must overcome actual enemies with action.

'No Mercy' (2019)

Originally titled Sister, No Mercy is a revenge drama directed by Lim Kyung-taek. When one day, Park In-ae (Lee Si-young)'s younger sister Park Eun-hye (Park Se-wan) does not come back from school, In-ae's world goes upside down. The sudden disappearance leads In-ae to do everything in her capability to get back her sister. As she pieces the puzzle together, her rage grows stronger.

'Punch Lady' (2007)

The movie delivers a powerful punch both in terms of action and storytelling. It follows the life of a housewife Ha-eun who has been a victim of domestic violence for over 13 years by her husband who is a professional kickboxer. The matter worsens when he also goes after Ha-Eun's daughter. Watch the thrilling and emotionally resonant dama to know what happens next!

'Lady Vengeance' (2005)

Packed with themes like justice, redemption, and morality, Lady Vengeance traces the life of Lee Geum-ja—a woman who was wrongfully imprisoned for a crime she never committed. After spending 13 years behind the bars, she's out to take revenge on the real culprit, while also seeking to reconcile with her estranged daughter. Helmed by Park Chan-wook, the film boasts the best of Korean filmmaking.