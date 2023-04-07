Entertainment

'War 2,' 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' release timeline revealed: Details inside

YRF Spy Universe is on a roll

YRF Spy Universe is one of the most followed cinematic universes in India and with each passing day, new developments are rocking the headlines. The next three films are connected to each other. The recently announced War 2 will follow the events in Salman Khan's upcoming Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan will then follow War 2.

Release date of 'War 2' and 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed the same and also gave a tentative timeline for the next set of films. The source said, "War 2 is expected to go on floors this year...Hence, if all goes well, War 2 is expected to be out by 2024 end. Tiger Vs Pathaan, meanwhile, will release only in 2025 and not before that."

Biggies roped in for the upcoming films

With the record-breaking success of Pathaan, several big names are also joining the spy universe. Recent reports suggested that RRR star Jr. NTR has been roped in for War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ayan Mukerji is set to direct the sequel of the 2019 action-flick. Fans are bracing themselves and waiting for Tiger 3 releasing around Diwali 2023.