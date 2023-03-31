Entertainment

Priyanka-Nick to Zendaya-Tom, global celebrities on India tour

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 31, 2023, 06:01 pm 2 min read

A hoard of celebrities from the West are presently on a tour to India

Last year, Hollywood actor Will Smith and Jeremy Renner took their Indian fans by surprise when they arrived in India on different occasions, and for different purposes. Later, Paris Hilton also arrived in India on a business trip. Cut to 2023, and many more celebrities of global stature are presently touring India. Take a look at the stars in the city (read: Mumbai).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Friday along with their baby daughter, Malti Marie. Earlier, Chopra visited India in November 2022 to promote her line of haircare products. However, she came sans her husband and daughter. It's for the first time since the birth of their daughter in January 2022, that Chopra and Jonas have come to India.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

For all the Spider-Man fans out there, Hollywood star Tom Holland along with his actor-girlfriend Zendaya are on a trip to Mumbai. According to reports, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actors have been invited to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The couple arrived in Maximus city on Friday and were papped at the Kalina Airport.

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones (GoT) actor Maisie Williams, popular for playing the role of Arya Stark, is also on a trip to India. Williams is one of the many international celebrities who were invited to Dior's fashion show, titled Dior Fall 2023 on Thursday. While Williams's visit was kept under wraps, she informed her fans through a video she posted on social media.

Mile and Apo

Popular Thai actors, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) are also in India at present. The two prominent stars were also on the guest list of the Dior fashion show which took place on Thursday evening. Rising to popularity with KinnPorsche, the duo, known as MileApo, received a warm welcome at the airport for their first trip to India.