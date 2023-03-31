Entertainment

From Swara to Ayesha: Female actors who married politicians

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 31, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

The biggest question in Bollywood right now is this: Is AAP MP Raghav Chadha tying the knot with Ishaqzaade actor Parineeti Chopra? While the duo has only answered through smiles and blushes, reports are rife that their wedding is indeed on the cards. If this happens, it won't be the first time an actor would marry a politician. Here are some other well-known examples.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker surprised everyone when she announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in February. After graduating from Aligarh Muslim University, political activist Ahmad received an M.Phil in Social Work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. The couple's traditional ceremonies were held in March and their reception was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia, best known for her work in Salman Khan starrer Wanted and Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha, got married to her boyfriend Farhan Azmi, a restaurateur and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. She was 23 at that time. Farhan joined SP after their wedding and was appointed as the State President of the Youth Wing of the party in 2014.

Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana

Navneet Kaur Rana, known for her work in Telugu movies such as Chetna, Seenu Vasanthi Lakshmi, Jagapathi, Goodbye, and Bhuma, among others, married independent MLA Ravi Rana in February 2011. Rana currently represents Badnera in the Amravati District of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, in Maharashtra's 13th Legislative Assembly. Navneet, too, is a Member of Parliament (Independent) from Amravati. The couple has two children.

Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy

French singer, model, and actor Carla Bruni got married to ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy at Élysée Palace in Paris in 2008 and became the first Lady of France. He was in Office between 2007 and 2012 and belongs to The Republican party. They have one child together. Apart from her music career, Bruni is also known for starring in Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris.