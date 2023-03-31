Entertainment

After 'Lamborghini,' Bobby Moresco to direct 'Maserati: A Racing Life'

After 'Lamborghini,' Bobby Moresco to direct 'Maserati: A Racing Life'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 04:53 pm 1 min read

Bobby Moresco to direct 'Maserati: A Racing Life' next

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Bobby Moresco who is known for making films like Lamborghini- The Man Behind the Legend has announced his upcoming directorial. Yes, it's about another automobile giant—Maserati. Moresco's upcoming project is titled Maserati: A Racing Life and it will tell the story of a family in Italy who started making high-performance automobiles in a garage in Bologna.

Story and other important details

This film is being bankrolled by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's ILBE Group. This acclaimed production house has produced Moresco's Lamborghini and is producing Michael Mann's upcoming film Ferrari starring Adam Driver. The film will encapsulate the journey of three brothers—Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year.

Twitter Post